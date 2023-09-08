Stifel Financial Corp Has $157.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $157,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

