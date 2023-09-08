Eisler Capital US LLC Acquires 35,478 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Eisler Capital US LLC raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 709.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 0.8% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in RH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $332.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.34. RH has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

