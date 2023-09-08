Stifel Financial Corp Sells 72,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $97,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

