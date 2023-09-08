JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of JAKKS Pacific worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $306,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 290.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.17.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

