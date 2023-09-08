Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,857 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.89% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $137,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

