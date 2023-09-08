Eisler Capital US LLC Raises Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eisler Capital US LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 202.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PINS opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,048 shares of company stock worth $23,699,555 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.