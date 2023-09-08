Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $249,000 in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 235,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

