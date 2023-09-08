Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,506 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chord Energy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $162.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.36. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,603,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

