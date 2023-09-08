2,998 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Purchased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $91.34 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

