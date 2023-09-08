Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $111,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ASML by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 175,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $629.31 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $687.99 and a 200-day moving average of $673.07. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

