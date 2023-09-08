Stifel Financial Corp Has $121.10 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $121,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $29.25 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

