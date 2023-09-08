Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,012 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in M/I Homes by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

MHO stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

