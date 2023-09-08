SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.88% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $135,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

