Stifel Financial Corp Has $100.02 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 121,920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $100,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $353,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

