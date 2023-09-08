Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 747.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

