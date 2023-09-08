Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $180,000 in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFSW stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

In other news, COO R Zach Thomann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,889.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

