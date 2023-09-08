Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Enbridge worth $126,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,772,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.36 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

