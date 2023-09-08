Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 416,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 70,796 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 160,734 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

METC stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

