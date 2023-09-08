Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $142,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

