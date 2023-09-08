Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

