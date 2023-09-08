Stifel Financial Corp Has $146.33 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,902 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.33% of Stifel Financial worth $146,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,223,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

