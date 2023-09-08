Beldex Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $184.03 million and $5.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.15 or 0.06302151 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,950,658 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,530,658 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.