Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,935,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 851,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition by 1,540.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,384,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,202 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of APAC opened at $11.00 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

StoneBridge Acquisition Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

