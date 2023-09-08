Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Health Acquisition were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHAC. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Digital Health Acquisition stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

See Also

