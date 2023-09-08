Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of PHP Ventures Acquisition worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHP Ventures Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 21,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $232,121.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPHP opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

