Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

