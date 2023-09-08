Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.08% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

