BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.18% of American International Group worth $3,346,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

