Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.36% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 112,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ATAK stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

