Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Frontier Investment worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Frontier Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,232,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICV stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.02. Frontier Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

