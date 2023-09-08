Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,184 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.37% of Fat Projects Acquisition worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATP. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,563,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,872,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATP opened at $11.12 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

