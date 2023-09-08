MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $546.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.53 and a 200-day moving average of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

