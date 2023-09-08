Bank of America Corp DE Has $713.38 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $713,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $691.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $735.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

