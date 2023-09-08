BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $2,855,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,953,000 after buying an additional 50,804 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 147,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $340.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $249.35 and a one year high of $358.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

