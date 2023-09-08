Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $490,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

