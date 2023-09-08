Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $490,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.