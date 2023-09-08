Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.49% of Phillips 66 worth $695,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

