Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 350,431 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $538,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $155.40 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

