Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $458,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

Ecolab stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

