Bank of America Corp DE Buys 47,331 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.97% of Motorola Solutions worth $467,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $282.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.