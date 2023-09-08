Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 487,972 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.99% of WEC Energy Group worth $594,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.63 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

