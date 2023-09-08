Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,249 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $221.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average is $238.53. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $334.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

