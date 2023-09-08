Financial Contrast: Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS) vs. FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) and Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Anew Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation 8.85% 25.36% 5.33% Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Anew Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $708.41 million 5.22 -$220.37 million $0.65 57.05 Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A ($450,000.00) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Anew Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Aviation. Anew Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTAI Aviation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for FTAI Aviation and Anew Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 7 0 3.00 Anew Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $37.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given FTAI Aviation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTAI Aviation is more favorable than Anew Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of FTAI Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FTAI Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTAI Aviation beats Anew Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Anew Medical

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

