Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 9,884 shares.The stock last traded at $22.39 and had previously closed at $22.62.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $2,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,182,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

