First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 444,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 173,874 shares.The stock last traded at $24.85 and had previously closed at $24.90.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $962.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
