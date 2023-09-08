First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 444,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 173,874 shares.The stock last traded at $24.85 and had previously closed at $24.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $962.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,881,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,932,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,976 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 536,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 330,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 288,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

