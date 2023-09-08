SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.10. 3,391,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,603,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

SEA Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

