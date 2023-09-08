Step One Clothing Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:STP)

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 10th.
Step One Clothing Company Profile
Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.
