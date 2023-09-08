iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 395,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 143,124 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $35.76.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEMB. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

