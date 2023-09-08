Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.51. 211,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 747,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PERI. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

