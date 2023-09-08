JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Gap Down to $58.03

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.03, but opened at $56.70. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 589 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $785.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

