Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 3.4% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. 216,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 801,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In related news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stagwell by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 126.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.